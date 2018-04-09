Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Kerman

Detectives are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Kerman on Monday.
Kerman police responded to a call shortly after 11:30 a.m. that a man was stabbing himself in a yard on the 800 block of South Third Street, said Tony Botti, spokesman of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
As police were responding, the man went inside a nearby house, Botti said. Officers entered the house and found a dead woman and a man who had sustained significant injuries. The man died en route to the hospital.
The man and woman were not identified.
"There is a possibility this case is a murder-suicide, however, detectives have not drawn any definite conclusions," Botti said.
Autopsies for both have been scheduled, Botti added.
Homicide detectives with the sheriff's office are investigating the deaths.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call detective George Razo at 559-600-8206 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers anonymously and may be eligible for a cash reward.
