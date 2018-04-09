Andrew Sedillo
Domestic violence suspect allegedly chokes police dog, runs from officers

By Carmen George

April 09, 2018 02:23 PM

A Visalia man wanted for allegedly battering his spouse ran from officers and choked a police dog before he was arrested Monday morning, Visalia police said.

Andrew Sedillo, 46, was booked into jail for domestic violence, resisting or delaying a peace officer, and assault on a police K-9 dog, according to a department news release.

Sedillo ran from police in the area of Main Street and County Center Drive. Police said a K-9 was used in the chase and that Sedillo fought and choked the dog. An officer used a Taser to arrest Sedillo.

The dog and police officer were uninjured.

