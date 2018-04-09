Domestic violence suspect allegedly chokes police dog, runs from officers

A Visalia man wanted for allegedly battering his spouse ran from officers and choked a police dog before he was arrested Monday morning, Visalia police said.
Andrew Sedillo, 46, was booked into jail for domestic violence, resisting or delaying a peace officer, and assault on a police K-9 dog, according to a department news release.
Sedillo ran from police in the area of Main Street and County Center Drive. Police said a K-9 was used in the chase and that Sedillo fought and choked the dog. An officer used a Taser to arrest Sedillo.
The dog and police officer were uninjured.
Carmen George: 559-441-6386, @CarmenGeorge
Comments