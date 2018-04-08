Two neighbors got into a 'discussion.' Both of them ended up getting stabbed

Two men were taken to the hospital after a neighborly dispute ended with both being stabbed on Sunday night.
Fresno police Lt. Steve Card said at around 8 p.m. officers received reports of two people had been stabbed at the apartments on the corner of Ashcroft and Clark Avenues.
Responding officers arrived to find multiple people outside their apartments and two victims with stab wounds. Both were described as being in their early 20s.
One received serious wounds to his neck and chest area, with a possible punctured lung; that suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition. The second victim received non life-threatening wounds to his hand.
Officers revealed that the seriously injured victim had come to the second victim's home and engaged him in an argument. That led to a fist fight between the two. The fight then escalated and the two men ended up stabbing each other.
Card said that officers are still investigating how the stabbings took place.
Multiple family members were out at the scene when officers arrived. One was reported to have been armed with a knife and a gun and another family member fought with officers when they refused to leave the scene.
Card said the investigation is still ongoing.
