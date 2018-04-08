Chase of stolen vehicle on Highway 168 leads to crash in Clovis

Two people were arrested after leading officers on a short chase and crashing in an allegedly stolen vehicle in Clovis on Sunday afternoon.
Clovis Police Department Sgt. Craig Aranaf said that at around 4:15 p.m. officers attempted a traffic stop of what they believed to be a stolen white Toyota Camry at Shaw and Willow avenues. The man and woman in the car refused to stop and led the officers on a short chase onto Highway 168.
The suspects attempted to exit the highway off the on-ramp at Bullard Avenue but lost control of the vehicle, crashing through a fence and sideswiping a truck.
The two suspects then exited the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, but were quickly arrested by Clovis police.
One suspect complained about pain but no other injuries were reported, according to Aranaf.
Comments