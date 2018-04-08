Man arrested after being found with modified rifle, armor piercing bullets

A Fresno man was arrested Saturday morning after he was found with a modified assault rifle at a southeast Fresno apartment, Fresno Police Sgt. Troy Miller said in a news release.
At about 1 a.m. an officer went to the 4000 block of East Dwight Way after a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex. Miller said when the officer arrived, the officer did not hear a disturbance and decided to continue walking around the complex.
That's when the officer found Johnson San, 30, standing near a front door of an apartment with a modified AR-15 style assault rifle. Miller said when San saw the officer, he backed away from the officer and threw the rifle inside the apartment, then shut the door.
Officers were able to contact San's wife, who was inside the apartment with their two children. Miller said San's wife allowed the officers inside the apartment, where officers were able to check on the well-being of their children and take the rifle.
Miller said officers also found a high capacity magazine and 20 rounds of armor piercing ammo.
San was detained without incident, and was later arrested.
