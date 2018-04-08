She was getting ready to sleep when this homeless woman was stabbed in downtown Fresno

Fresno police are investigating a stabbing that hospitalized a homeless woman.
Police Lt. Steve Card said the 21-year-old woman was getting ready to sleep in the area of Tuolumne and P streets about 10:30 p.m. when a man approached her and stabbed her. Card said she was stabbed at least twice in her lower back. She is expected to survive.
Another woman who also is homeless called police. Officers arrived but the suspect had left.
Police said the suspect is black, in his early 20s and about 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweater.
The suspect is known in the homeless community and also may know the victim, Card said.
Police are investigating what may have led to the stabbing. Card said it is unclear whether the homeless woman will seek shelter once she is released from the hospital.
