Two men shot at Roeding Park and another severely beaten. But no one's talking, police say

Two men were shot and another was severely beaten Saturday at Roeding Park, and police are having a difficult time figuring out what led to the violence.
Police Lt. Carl McKnight said the shooting erupted at a party for the Black Mambas motorcycle club. He said the group was celebrating the start of sister chapter that females could join.
Just before 4 p.m., police received calls about a large disturbance at the park, then were told shots had been fired. But when officers arrived, McKnight said, nobody would give details about what happened.
The officers then found a 45-year-old man beaten near a trailer at the park's picnic area. McKnight said two men had come to Community Regional Medical Center with gunshots to their upper body. The men told police they had been at the party but reported refused to disclose further details.
A cook at the picnic area told police "something went bad" before the man was beaten and the other men were shot twice each, McKnight said. Another man had head lacerations but did not go to a hospital.
McKnight said he is not familiar with the motorcycle group. He said police suspect someone may have shown up at the party and begun fighting. Officers told McKnight they saw several motorcyclists leaving park as they arrived.
McKnight said the department did not receive a ShotSpotter alert, though the noise-detection system should have picked up sounds of gunfire at Roeding Park.
Night detectives were requested early to investigate the shooting, McKnight said. Anyone else with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
