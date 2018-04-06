Young Fresno man allegedly drove intoxicated, killing two of his passengers in crash

A 20-year-old Fresno man is facing prison time after he was charged in connection with an August car crash that killed two passengers in the San Luis Obispo area.
The California Highway Patrol said Robert Dave Jones II crashed his vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 near the top of Cuesta Grade. The CHP believed Jones was intoxicated while driving and arrested him.
Two passengers in the back seat, 21-year-old Cody James Wibers and 20-year-old Jubalee Stoney Jones, both from Fresno, were thrown from the vehicle and died. A third passenger who was in the front seat suffered minor injuries.
The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed charges this week against Robert Jones.
If he is found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a suspended license.
