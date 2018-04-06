They were robbed at gunpoint in Madera County. Then one was stabbed

One man was stabbed as he and another man were robbed at gunpoint in Madera County early Friday, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office is now looking for two men driving a white, older model four-door Mitsubishi sedan.
Deputies came to the 26000 block of Club Drive around 1:30 a.m. and found two men, one of whom had been stabbed in the leg with a knife, the sheriff's office said.
According to witnesses, the two men were held at gunpoint and robbed of their wallets in a parking lot in the 17000 block of Road 26 earlier in the night.
One of the victims was stabbed after an altercation, and they left the scene and returned home, the sheriff's office said.
The man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital when deputies arrived at the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office at 559-675-7770 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
