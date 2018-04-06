She was home alone when two masked men tried to break in. Deputies are looking for them

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two men involved in a hot prowl burglary last month.
The two men were caught on surveillance cameras trying to break into a home on the 7600 block of South Mendocino Ave. in Parlier. Both men wore masks as they walked on the property, then appeared to become startled and ran away.
A woman was alone in home when she heard a noise in the kitchen. She called out to her husband, who had left for work. When he did not answer, she sent him a text and found he had not returned home.
She later discovered her screen door had been cut open. She then called the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage from around the house and saw one of the suspects carrying a leaf blower that belongs to the homeowner. From the video, deputies followed the path the two men took into a nearby orchard where they found the leaf blower and returned it to the owner.
Anyone with information about the suspects can contact detective Darrel Olivas, by phone 559-600-8173 or at Darrel.Olivas@fresnosheriff.org, or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. Reference case No. 18-4808.
