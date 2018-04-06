Gov. Brown reverses parole board's decision to release Tulare County murderer

Gov. Jerry Brown has reversed a decision by the state parole board to release convicted murderer Gerardo Zavala, one of five people involved in the 2001 torture and murder of a black teenager in Delano.
The board found that Zavala, 46, was remorseful, had continued his education while in prison and had a stellar disciplinary record while incarcerated. But Brown, while acknowledging Zavala's efforts to improve himself, said his "crimes were horrifying and disturbing."
"I commend Mr. Zavala for taking these positive steps. But they are outweighed by negative factors that demonstrate he remains unsuitable for parole," Brown said in a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.
This story will be updated.
Comments