Driver shot himself on Highway 41/180 ramp: CHP

A man found dead on the Highway 41 ramp to eastbound Highway 180 Thursday morning apparently killed himself with a shotgun, the California Highway Patrol reported.
About 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning, CHP officers arrived at the top of the southbound 41 ramp and found a white Dodge pickup on the shoulder. The 45-year-old man was lying on the ground nearby, along with the shotgun, according to Sgt. M. Salcido. A suicide note was found in the man's right front pocket.
The victim will be identified by the Fresno County Coroner.
The CHP closed the roadway until about 10 a.m. to conduct the investigation.
Comments