He killed a man for dropping out of a gang. Now he'll face life in prison

Gang member Frankie Hernandez, 27, of Tulare was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years to life in prison for murder.
Hernandez was convicted of murdering a 30-year-old man in Tulare on Aug. 22, 2013, who was identified only by his nickname, "Bad Boy," in a news release from the Tulare County District Attorney's Office.
Before the man died, Tulare police said the victim told them "Frankie" shot him for dropping out of a gang.
Hernandez was convicted Jan. 24 of second-degree murder, with the special allegations of using a gun and committing the murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang. He was sentenced in the Visalia division of Tulare County Superior Court.
Hernandez was also sentenced to an additional four years in prison for a separate first-degree robbery conviction.
