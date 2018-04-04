Convicted sex predator Jeffrey Snyder ordered back to state hospital in Coalinga

Jeffrey Snyder, a convicted child molester who was arrested last month at a Fresno motel, was ordered Wednesday to be returned to the state hospital in Coalinga for sexually violent predators.
In his ruling, Fresno Superior Court Judge Gary Hoff said Snyder violated the terms of his conditional release when he failed to tell his supervisor that he was having a sexual relationship with a 68-year-old male sex offender.
By not telling his supervisors, Hoff ruled that Snyder intentionally tried to deceive them, making him untrustworthy and a threat to public safety.
Snyder waived his right to be at Wednesday's hearing. He must be confined in the Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year before he can petition the court to be released again.
Snyder was arrested March 16 at his court-designated home, El Muir Motel, near downtown Fresno, after authorities learned of his sexual relationship.
Finding a home for him in Fresno County became a high-profile story after residents in a northwest Fresno neighborhood protested his potential placement there, and another potential dwelling in Squaw Valley was destroyed by fire.
