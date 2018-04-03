Gunfire in Fresno: Here's where ShotSpotter pinpointed it overnight

The Fresno police gunfire detection system recorded five locations throughout the city where guns were fired from Monday evening to Tuesday morning, according to police records.
Police have been using the high-tech acoustic system for the past several years to triangulate just where guns are fired, and it helps them locate the source of the reports to within several feet of where the trigger was pulled.
Not all of the city is covered by the ShotSpotter system, but police recently teamed with Fresno Unified to broaden its effective area. Police have used the system to make dozens of arrests since its introduction
Here is where gunfire was reported overnight:
Never miss a local story.
- Marks and Dakota avenues:
Five gunshots were reported just south of Dakota at 11:39 p.m. Monday night. More gunfire was later reported in the same area.
- Maroa and Simpson avenues:
At 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, eight gunshots were recorded. Arriving officers found no people or buildings hit by bullets.
- Ivy and Belgravia avenues:
At 6:17 p.m. Monday, nine rounds were recorded. Arriving officers found that no people or structures were hit.
- Maple and Madison avenues:
At 7:30 p.m. Monday, two rounds were recorded. Arriving officers found no shooting victims or structures hit.
- Maple and Tulare avenues:
At 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, an unknown number of shots were reported. Arriving officers found no victims or damaged structures.
Comments