Watch this guy try to steal a woman's purse as she waits at a taco truck

The Merced County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to locate a man who allegedly tried to take a woman's purse as she waited at a taco truck.
The incident happened March 28 as the woman waited for her order at a taco truck parked in the 300 block of Highway 59 in Merced. The sheriff's office posted surveillance video to its Facebook page, and it shows a man running out of a white pickup toward the woman.
A brief struggle is caught on video. After he couldn't take the woman's purse, the man ran back to his truck and a shaken woman appears on camera. The man even left the pickup's driver door open when he ran toward the woman, the video shows.
His identity is unknown, and the video did not provide a clear picture of the truck's license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Merced County Sheriff's Detectives Bureau at 209-385-7472.
