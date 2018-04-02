Deputies investigating two homicides in Tulare County ask for information from public

Tulare County sheriff's detectives investigated two homicides on Monday.
A man was found dead in an orchard near Allensworth around 8 a.m. Monday, said Lt. Joe Torres, who is in charge of the Tulare County sheriff's violent crimes unit.
In a separate case, another man was found dead in a trailer on the outskirts of Dinuba after deputies received a call from another resident around noon.
The identities of the men were not released. There were no suspects. No further details were available regarding how the men died, but both cases were being investigated as homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 559-733-6218 or tips can be made anonymously through the department's TipNow program (tcso@tipnow.com or 559-725-4194).
Torres provided the following additional information about the investigations:
The man found dead in the orchard was located in the area of Road 84 and Avenue 24 in Allensworth. He was a Hispanic male between 20 and 40 years old.
The man found dead in Dinuba was located in a trailer on the 4000 block of Avenue 400. He was described as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old.
Deputies think the murders may have occurred over the weekend.
