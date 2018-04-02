Fresno sheriff's deputies arrested Amy Childress, 27, and Julius Smith, 40, after two pounds of methamphetamine were seized at a Tower District home.
A police dog sniffs out the meth, and 2 people were arrested in Fresno's Tower District

By Jim Guy

April 02, 2018 02:10 PM

A man and woman were arrested and two pounds of methamphetamine were confiscated after Fresno County sheriff's detectives served a burglary warrant in the Tower District.

Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said the warrant was connected to a Clovis vehicle burglary. Deputies with a police dog on Thursday found the methamphetamine, four ounces of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine in the home in the 1900 block of North Vagedes Avenue.

Arrested were Julius Smith, 40, and Amy Childress, 27. A 14-year-old living at the home, identified as the child of Childress, was placed in the care of county Child Protective Services.

Botti asked anyone with information on the case, including the burglary near Bullard and McCall avenues, to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

