Crime

A dispute, and early-morning shooting and an arrest in southeast Fresno

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

April 02, 2018 01:50 PM

Police Monday identified Stanley Hill, 42, as the man arrested in a shooting early Sunday in southeast Fresno.

Sgt. Jerardo Chamalbide said Hill and the victim were involved in a dispute that ended in the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of South Argyle Avenue, near South Clovis Avenue and East Kings Canyon Road.

The victim, who was shot in the chest, was reported in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center. Officers arrested Hill nearby and booked him on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

