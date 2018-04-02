Fresno carjacking suspect has same name as last inmate executed in California

Fresno County sheriff's deputies arrested Clarence Ray Allen, 38, in connection with an armed carjacking Thursday in central Fresno, and he was booked into jail by police investigating the crime.
Allen and another man are suspects in the Wednesday robbery that took place at Quigley Park near Fruit and Dakota avenues, police spokesman Mark Hudson reported. Police said the crime took place about 5 p.m., as two victims were sitting in their car and were approached by a man who asked if the victims had marijuana for sale. The victims said no, but minutes later, the man and a companion, both armed, returned and took the car at gunpoint.
Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said that Thursday a man in the 500 block of West Nielsen Avenue was approached by two suspects who asked if they could get a jump start for their car. The man reportedly said that something was not right and called deputies, who learned that the Hyundai was stolen, and Allen was arrested on carjacking charges. The man with him was taken into custody on other charges.
In 2006, another man named Clarence Ray Allen became the last man executed in California in connection with murders committed at Frans Market near Sanger. Allen was arrested for a string of violent crimes that began in 1974.
