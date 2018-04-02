Man suspected of many South Valley burglaries caught after monthlong chase

A man who eluded authorities for a month while allegedly committing a string of burglaries and thefts has been caught, the Tulare County Sheriff's Department said.
The hunt for George Quinteros started when he was identified as the suspect in a March 1 car theft in Terra Bella. Quinteros got away on foot, but authorities found the car stuffed with stolen property from several burglaries. Controlled substances were also found in the car.
During the investigation, Quinteros was identified as the suspect in many cases including stolen payroll checks from a business in Pixley and then cashing those checks at different stores in the South Valley; and a burglary in Porterville that led to a high-speed pursuit that he successfully escaped.
Quienteros was arrested Saturday by Porterville-based sheriff's deputies and detectives with the Tulare Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.
