Man opens fire on SWAT with shotgun in Kern County

A man in Kern County who barricaded himself in a house and fired at authorities Saturday night has been arrested, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Shafter police officers were following up on a theft investigation just before 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue when the resident, identified as 55-year-old John Wells, became upset and took out a shotgun, the sheriff's office said.
The Kern County SWAT was called out when Well allegedly barricaded himself in the house.
He allegedly fired several shots from inside the house, and four SWAT team members shot back at him.
Never miss a local story.
SWAT team members deployed tear gas into the house until Wells came out. He had a minor injury on his chest, the sheriff's office said.
Wells was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault on a peace officer with a firearm, brandishing a firearm in presence of a peace officer, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer with a semi-automatic firearm, the sheriff's office said.
Comments