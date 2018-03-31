Drivers arrested at DUI checkpoint ahead of Easter Sunday

Visalia police kept busy at a DUI checkpoint on the eve of Easter Sunday.
According to a news release, 65 vehicles crossed through the checkpoint between noon and 6 p.m. Saturday. One person suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was arrested. Six people were either arrested or cited for driving without a license (police didn't differentiate between arrests and citations). Two more were arrested on warrants, one for DUI and one for drugs and theft.
Overall, officers issued 41 citations.
Visalia police said drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP "DDVIP" app which helps users find bars and restaurants that offer incentives to designated drivers.
Never miss a local story.
The app also has options to call Uber and Lyft for people who may not be capable of driving after drinking. The police department said 30 percent of drivers in deadly crashes have one or more drugs in their system. The public is encouraged to call 911 to report drunk drivers.
The California Office of Traffic Safety funded the DUI checkpoint operation in Visalia.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments