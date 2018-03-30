Man allegedly shoots mother, kills her partner in Coarsegold

A man allegedly shot his mother and killed her partner in Coarsegold on Friday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff's Office.
The 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where her condition was not immediately disclosed, and the man died, the sheriff's office said. Their names were not being released at this time, the sheriff's office said.
Around 7:30 p.m., two vehicles were driving on Little John Drive when the lead vehicle stopped at a home near Road 416 and Robin Hood Drive, according to the sheriff's office. The couple was in one of the vehicles.
An altercation broke out involving another man from inside the house, the sheriff's office said, and the two people were shot.
A 25-year-old man has been detained and is being interviewed by detectives, the sheriff's office said
