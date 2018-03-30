Fresno police say they have arrested Kevin Laplante on suspicion of robbing an Educational Employees Credit Union branch.
He was stopped for not having a bicycle light. Cops realized he was a robbery suspect

By Ashleigh Panoo

March 30, 2018 07:35 PM

Fresno police say they have arrested the man responsible for robbing the Educational Employees Credit Union in northwest Fresno on Tuesday.

Two patrol officers stopped Kevin Laplante, 32, at West and Holland avenues around midnight Friday after they saw him riding a bike without the proper lighting equipment, according to Fresno police Sgt. David Madrigal.

The officers realized the cyclist was Laplante and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Laplante entered an EECU branch Tuesday afternoon with a note demanding $5,000, police say.

The teller put the money in an envelope and gave to Laplante, who then calmly left the credit union, according to witnesses.

