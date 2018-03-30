Crime

Visalia man arrested after laser pointed at CHP helicopter

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 30, 2018 06:14 AM

A 39-year-old Visalia man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly pointed a laser at a California Highway Patrol helicopter, police reported.

Visalia Police Sgt. Christopher Jennings identified the man as Eric Chandler.

Jennings said the helicopter was hit with a green laser, a felony under the California Penal Code. The crew directed police to the 2400 block of North Zachary Street, where Chandler admitted targeting the helicopter and was booked into the Tulare County jail.

