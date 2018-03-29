He drove drunk to a police station, cops say. Then he hit 4 police cars

A man who allegedly drove to the Visalia Police Department while drunk on Thursday afternoon hit five cars before he was arrested in the parking lot.
Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice said Tod Lawrence Payne, 51, of Santa Barbara, was found in the driver's seat of a Cadillac CTS around 2:30 p.m. behind Visalia police headquarters near Stevenson Street and Acequia Avenue.
Maurice said Payne was trying to flee when officers arrived and put the Cadillac into park to stop him. The car had front-end damage and Payne was the only one inside, Maurice said.
Four Visalia police cars and another car were hit in the parking lot and police believe Payne was responsible for all of it, Maurice said.
He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit and run and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.
