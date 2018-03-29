Student threatened on social media to shoot up an elementary school, then got arrested

A female student was arrested Thursday by the Madera County Sheriff's Office after threatening on social media to shoot up North Fork Elementary School.
The student was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and booked into Madera County Juvenile Hall.
Investigators determined she did not have access to any guns or other weapons.
The investigation further revealed the student stated she made the threat due to seeing other school shootings on social media and because she felt bullied at school.
Never miss a local story.
The sheriff's office added that threats of this nature will be treated seriously and won't be tolerated.
Comments