Family of Fresno murder victims, activists, call for 'equity in policing'

Family members of a young man shot and killed in west Fresno, and a young woman found dead in a Fresno canal, gathered with community activists Thursday afternoon outside Fresno Police Department headquarters to ask for answers and fair treatment.
Activist Gloria Hernandez read a list of recommendations for Fresno police which centered on improving how officers interact with the community. She urged police to treat family members of murder victims with respect, and to provide them with more information about cases regarding their loved ones, along with how to get support services like counseling.
Chao Yang spoke through tears in Hmong, translated by an interpreter, about how she has received little information about the death of her 20-year-old daughter, Lucy Xiong, found dead in a section of canal along Van Ness Avenue between Olive and Belmont avenues in early August.
The family was told it was a suicide, but they believe she was killed. The family has had difficulty speaking with police because they haven't had access to an interpreter.
Another family was at the 4 p.m. news conference to talk about the murder of Adalberto "Cuate" Ocampo. The 17-year-old, who family said was not a gang member, was shot and killed at California and Elm avenues while out walking in January.
His family is asking for more police surveillance cameras in neighborhoods where crime is higher.
"The mother is over there crying her eyes out," said the Rev. Floyd Harris Jr., assistant pastor of New Light For New Life Church of God in west Fresno, after the news conference. "Her babies are hugging her right now because there is a pain that's in her 24 hours a day. She is saying, 'I just want answers. I want you to hear me.' But the problem in Fresno is, people in power do not want to hear from people who do not have power."
Harris said people need to "come together and dialogue about truth."
"That's all they're asking. … We just want to be heard Chief (Jerry Dyer)," Harris said. "Why is that so hard?"
A police spokesman did not return an email or phone call Thursday afternoon about the news conference. This story will be updated Friday with police response.
Activists said they have met with police in the past, but that they want the department to reach out to them.
The group is planning a march Saturday to the site where Adalberto was shot. They will depart from a community center at California and Elm by 10 a.m.
