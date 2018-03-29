He's been on the run for days after bank heist, police say. Have you seen him?

Fresno Police on Thursday named a suspect in a robbery at the Educational Employees Credit Union in northwest Fresno.
Detectives say 32-year-old Kevin Laplant of Fresno was responsible for the robbery that occurred Tuesday and are asking for the public's assistance locating the man.
According to witnesses, a white or Hispanic male in his 20s entered the credit union around 1:20 p.m. and approached a teller window with a note demanding $5,000.
If they complied, nobody would be hurt, the note said.
The teller put the money in an envelope and gave to the suspect, who then calmly left the credit union.
The teller activated the alarm after the suspect was gone.
Police responded and quickly searched the neighborhood for the suspect. They found discarded clothing along with a black backpack, and other evidence, according to Sgt. James Fowler with the department's robbery unit.
Detectives identified Laplant during the follow-up investigation.
Anyone with information on Laplant's whereabouts is urged to call the Fresno Police Department or Crimestoppers at 559-498-STOP.
