Monique Nicole Travis, Latara Sharae Peoples, and Dawnyel Rene Irons were booked on robbery charges after a cell phone vendor was left with head injuries when she was run over Wednesday night in central Fresno. Fresno Police Department

Three women ID'd in cell phone robbery. Getaway car ran over victim's head

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 29, 2018 09:26 AM

Fresno police Thursday identified three women allegedly involved in the robbery of cell phones from a street vendor that left the victim with head injuries after she was run over by the fleeing suspects.

The alleged robbers are Dawnyel Rene Irons, 41, Monique Nicole Travis, 31, and Latara Sharae Peoples, 41.

The robbery occurred about 7:30 p.m. as the woman was selling the phones from a kiosk near First Street and McKinley Avenue. Lt. Carl McKnight reported Wednesday night that the suspects went to the cell phone vendor in the Dry Creek Shopping Center to ask about getting phones, but a seller told them they did not qualify for a discounted plan. The thieves went to a second vendor about 30 feet away, where one grabbed a plastic box filled with cell phones and put them in a car, McKnight said.

The victim attempted to retrieve the phones, but the driver of the gold Chrysler 300 convertible sped away, dragging the victim, and driving over her head.

About five minutes later, an officer near McKinley and Cedar avenues made a traffic stop and three women were taken into custody.

Irons was booked on charges of robbery, driving under the influence while on probation for the same offense, and driving with a suspended license. Travis was booked on charges of felony hit and run, robbery, and possession of a controlled substance. Peoples was booked on robbery charges.

The victim was initially in critical condition, but was listed as stable late Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

