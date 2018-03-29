Car taken at gunpoint from men at central Fresno park

A man armed with a rifle and a second man armed with a handgun took a car from two people sitting in vehicle at a central Fresno park Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
The robbery took place just before 5 p.m. at Quigley Park, near Fruit and Dakota avenues, Lt. Mark Hudson reported.
The victims told officers that they were sitting in the car when a man walked up and asked if the victims had any marijuana for sale. The victims said that they didn't.
Moments later, the two suspects forced the victims from the car and fled.
