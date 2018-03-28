Woman hospitalized after being struck by car during theft, police say

A female cell phone vendor was hospitalized Wednesday after being struck by a car while attempting to pursue thieves who had stolen from her, Fresno police said.
Police said three females were detained in the case Wednesday night, although it's unclear whether they would face charges.
About 7:21 p.m., officers went to McKinley Avenue and First Street for a report of a robbery with a victim down. When officer arrived, they discovered a female victim with wounds to her head, according to Lt. Carl McKnight.
Police believe a group of thieves went to a cell phone vendor in Dry Creek Shopping Center, and the seller said they did not qualify for a discounted cell phone.
The thieves went to a second vendor, McKnight said, about 30 feet away from the first vendor, and one grabbed a plastic box filled with cell phones.
McKnight said the second vendor was in the process of packing her supplies when she turned around and noticed one of the thieves had taken the box of cell phones and placed it in a vehicle.
The second vendor attempted to retrieve the cell phones, but that's when the driver of the gold Chrysler 300 convertible sped up, dragged the victim, and drove over her head, McKnight said.
About five minutes later, an officer near McKinley and Cedar avenues made a traffic stop on a vehicle similar to the one described in the robbery. Three females in the vehicle were then detained, McKnight said.
The victim was initially in critical condition, but was listed as stable late Wednesday, McKnight said.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
