Mariam Side
Mariam Side KINGS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Mariam Side KINGS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Crime

Massage parlor worker offered sex acts for money, police say

By Joshua Tehee

JTehee@fresnobee.com

March 28, 2018 10:30 AM

A 50-year old woman was arrested at a massage parlor on the 200 block of Heinlen Street in Lemoore on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Mariam Side, was arrested for prostitution and booked into the Kings County Jail after offering an undercover investigator sexual acts in exchange for money, according to a release from the Lemoore Police Department. Police issued a search warrant for the business, where they found additional evidence.

The arrest was part of a compliance check on message parlors in the city, according to the department.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  