Massage parlor worker offered sex acts for money, police say

A 50-year old woman was arrested at a massage parlor on the 200 block of Heinlen Street in Lemoore on Tuesday.
The woman, identified as Mariam Side, was arrested for prostitution and booked into the Kings County Jail after offering an undercover investigator sexual acts in exchange for money, according to a release from the Lemoore Police Department. Police issued a search warrant for the business, where they found additional evidence.
The arrest was part of a compliance check on message parlors in the city, according to the department.
