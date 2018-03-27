He said he wasn't from Fresno. Then they shot him, police say

A man was in surgery early Tuesday after he was shot multiple times near Fruit and Ashlan avenues in central Fresno.
The shooting took place at 11:30 p.m. and police were called after the victim asked neighbors in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue for help, said Lt. Mark Hudson.
When police arrived, Hudson said the wounded man told officers he was walking home when the suspects asked him where he was from, in an apparent attempt to determine if he was a rival gang member. The victim replied that he was not from Fresno, but one of the men in the group began firing, striking him in both thighs, back and one forearm.
After the shooting, the gunman and the others in the group ran toward a large apartment complex on the southeast corner of Fruit and Ashlan.
Never miss a local story.
Police have made no arrests.
Comments