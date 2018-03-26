Police say gang member fired a gun and drove away. A 2-year-old girl was in the car

A 2-year-old girl was inside a car driven by an alleged gang member who is accused of being involved in a southwest Fresno shooting Monday.
Fresno police said in a news release that Alex Oliver, 23, was arrested after he drove past officers at a high speed following reports of gunshots fired at 48 E. California Ave. The incident was reported about 4 p.m.
The news release stated that the rush hour traffic kept officers on the ground from starting a full pursuit once an officer had spotted Oliver and followed from a distance. So the California Highway Patrol and Fresno County sheriff's helicopters were used to keep track of the vehicle.
Eventually, Oliver entered the parking lot of the Double Tree Hilton Hotel near the Fresno Convention Center on Ventura Street and left the vehicle, along with his girlfriend and the young girl. According to police, Oliver and the girlfriend had tried to run into the hotel, but their getaway was short-lived.
Never miss a local story.
Oliver, who police said is a member of the Strother Boy Criminal Street gang, was arrested at the hotel and is expected to be charged with weapon-related offenses, police said. He is also accused of violating his probation and endangering the little girl after allegedly firing a gun and driving at a high speed.
Police said the girlfriend was also arrested, but she was not identified. Police said Monday night that the child was safe with family.
Comments