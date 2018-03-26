Selma officer crashes in pursuit that ends in Fresno

A Selma police officer was uninjured in a crash that took place during the pursuit of a stolen car Sunday night, Chief Greg Garner reported Monday.
The suspect, identified as Anthony Davis Martinez, 39, was captured after he crashed the car in east central Fresno.
Garner said officers first spotted the stolen Ford Crown Victoria about 8:15 p.m., and the driver failed to yield for officers, instead speeding north on Highway 99. At Merced Street in Fowler, a pursuing Selma officer was struck by the driver of another car.
The suspect left 99 at Clovis Avenue before he crashed after losing control at Clovis and Belmont Avenue.
Martinez sustained moderate injuries when the airbag in the stolen car deployed. He was booked into Fresno County Jail on stolen car charges.
