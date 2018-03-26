Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims on Monday, March 26, 2018 said that after an investigation and autopsy that the death of a Fresno County Jail inmate has been ruled a homicide. Jim Guy
Crime

Fresno jail inmate's death ruled a homicide. Now detectives try to figure out why

By Jim Guy

March 26, 2018 11:49 AM

The death of a 19-year-old man in the Fresno County Jail has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office reported Monday.

The man was identified as Lorenzo Herrera, 19, of Reedley.

Herrera was found by correctional officers Saturday in his cell, where he had sustained undisclosed injuries. He was pronounced dead about 12:30 p.m.

Sheriff's detectives are interviewing inmates, staff and medical personnel in the jail and reviewing video surveillance, said sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti. No motive has been established, but the possibility that the homicide was gang related has not been ruled out.

Herrera was booked into jail on Jan. 17 on charges of burglary and assault on an officer for his role in a hot-prowl burglary near Kingsburg.

Anyone with additional information about Herrera is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

