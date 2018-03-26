Fresno jail inmate's death ruled a homicide. Now detectives try to figure out why

SHARE COPY LINK Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims on Monday, March 26, 2018 said that after an investigation and autopsy that the death of a Fresno County Jail inmate has been ruled a homicide. Jim Guy

Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims on Monday, March 26, 2018 said that after an investigation and autopsy that the death of a Fresno County Jail inmate has been ruled a homicide. Jim Guy