He was next to his brother when he got shot. Police are looking for the gunman

SHARE COPY LINK A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday, March 25, 2018, Lt. David Ramsey said. The victim was sitting in a yellow Mustang with his brother when the suspect opened fire. Jim Guy

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday, March 25, 2018, Lt. David Ramsey said. The victim was sitting in a yellow Mustang with his brother when the suspect opened fire. Jim Guy