He was next to his brother when he got shot. Police are looking for the gunman

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday afternoon, Lt. David Ramsey said.
About 1:10 p.m., officers went to Shields and Fruit avenues for a ShotSpotter call. Moments later, officers received a shooting victim call regarding the same location.
When officers arrived, Ramsey said, they found a Hispanic man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was in a parked yellow Mustang with his brother when a gunman came from a corner and start shooting at the car.
The victim was sent to Community Regional Medical Center and his injury does not seem to be life-threatening, Ramsey said.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect fled the scene to a waiting pickup truck and was last seen going south on Vagedes Avenue.
Comments