A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday, March 25, 2018, Lt. David Ramsey said. The victim was sitting in a yellow Mustang with his brother when the suspect opened fire. Jim Guy
A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday, March 25, 2018, Lt. David Ramsey said. The victim was sitting in a yellow Mustang with his brother when the suspect opened fire. Jim Guy

Crime

He was next to his brother when he got shot. Police are looking for the gunman

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

March 25, 2018 02:36 PM

A 23-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot in a central Fresno parking lot Sunday afternoon, Lt. David Ramsey said.

About 1:10 p.m., officers went to Shields and Fruit avenues for a ShotSpotter call. Moments later, officers received a shooting victim call regarding the same location.

 

When officers arrived, Ramsey said, they found a Hispanic man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim was in a parked yellow Mustang with his brother when a gunman came from a corner and start shooting at the car.

The victim was sent to Community Regional Medical Center and his injury does not seem to be life-threatening, Ramsey said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suspect fled the scene to a waiting pickup truck and was last seen going south on Vagedes Avenue.

  Comments  