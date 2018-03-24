Man inexplicably punches 10-year-old girl while her mother uses Visalia ATM

A man punched a 10-year-old girl who was sitting in a car while her mother used a Visalia ATM on Friday night, police said.
Sgt. Jon Pree said the incident happened about 8:50 p.m. at a bank on Mooney Boulevard just south of Visalia Mall.
Pree described the incident: For unknown reasons, the suspected attacker, 25-year-old Andrew Sedillo Jr., approached the car and punched the young girl in the face through the open passenger window. Pree said it appeared the girl's physical injuries were minor.
Sedillo hit an additional, unidentified victim before running away. Nearby police were alerted.
An officer with a police dog spotted Sedillo, who "became agitated" and disobeyed orders to stop, instead running across Mooney Boulevard. The officer unleashed the dog and Sedillo was brought down.
Sedillo was treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center for injuries and booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility for resisting arrest and felony battery on a child.
