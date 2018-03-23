They were carrying heroin and an AR-15, deputies say

Three men in possession of heroin and an AR-15 rifle were arrested by Kings County Sheriff's deputies Thursday after they came upon a car that spun out on a rain-slick roadway, a spokesman reported.
Discovery of the heroin on a semi-rural roadway in the south valley came as no surprise to sheriff's Commander Mark Bevins.
"We have an opioid epidemic like everyone else," he said.
They were identified as Angel Morales, 26, Santana Yanez, 22, and Alejandro Caza res, 23.
Deputies were checking on what appeared to be a traffic crash in the 18000 block of Jackson Avenue, near the convergence of Highway 41 and Highway 198, when they encountered Morales, the spokesman said. Morales was wanted on a bench warrant and appeared to be under the influence of a drug. Minutes later, a second vehicle carrying Yanez and Cazares arrived, and they also appeared to be high on drugs, deputies reported.
A search of the three men uncovered hypodermic needles containing heroin, said the spokesman and the second vehicle contained more heroin, the short-barreled AR-15 with no serial numbers, and several 40-round high-capacity magazines. The three men were booked into the Kings County jail.
