Fresno schools locked down after suspect, possibly armed, runs on campus

Two schools in southeast Fresno were locked down Thursday morning after an armed robbery suspect ran onto a campus near Church and Chestnut avenues, Fresno police reported.
The incident took place about 9:15 a.m. at Aynesworth Elementary School in the 4700 block of East Burns Avenue, Lt. Mark Hudson reported.
Nearby Terronez Middle School, in the 2300 block of South Willow Avenue, was also locked down.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect was taken into custody quickly and police were searching for a weapon on the campus.
Hudson said the man was thought to have robbed a woman nearby. Officers arrived quickly and the suspect first ran through a mobile home park before going in the campus.
Comments