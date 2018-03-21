Two men arrested after pat down leads to discovery of armed felon

Two men were arrested Wednesday after a pat down by officers revealed one of the men is an armed felon.
According to a news release from Fresno police, two officers were patrolling at 777 N Parkway at Welcome Inn when they encountered Kevion Hogan, 24, and Davorris Ray, 22.
Officers performed a pat search on Hogan and uncovered a dirk/dagger in his position and placed him under arrest.
The other suspect, Ray, was discovered to be on felony probation for vehicle theft and misdemeanor domestic violence. Officers searched Ray’s room and discovered a Wingmaster 870 shotgun under his mattress.
Never miss a local story.
Ray admitted to owning the gun and has a prior conviction in Sacramento.
Both Hogan and Ray are Grove Street MOB gang members, police said.
Comments