Big game: Tollhouse burglary suspects caught on camera

Two men are in custody on weapons and burglary charges after a Tollhouse resident used a trail camera, normally used to capture photos of wild game, to document a burglary from his home, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office reported.
They were identified as Bryan Gammell, 54, of Oakhurst and Cory Scow, 46, of Friant.
Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said the homeowner, who lives in the 30000 block of Burrough Valley Road, reported the loss of $40,000 in property, including motorcycles, trailers, ammunition and tools. The homeowner said a trail camera contained images of the suspects. Deputies identified Gammell and Scow from the photos.
A deputy pulled over an SUV driven by Scow a short time later and found some of the stolen property in the vehicle, Botti said. At a home in the 17000 block of North Waldby Avenue in Friant, Gammell was arrested and the remainder of the stolen items were found.
Never miss a local story.
Botti said the pair made multiple trips to the Tollhouse home to remove the property.
Deputies are seeking more information on Gammell and Scow and asked anyone with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7864.
Comments