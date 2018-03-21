Clovis police looking for woman who used stolen credit card to buy gift cards

Clovis police are looking for a woman who is accused of using a stolen credit card to buy $400 in gift cards.
Video surveillance shows the woman walking into the Starbucks at Herndon and Fowler avenues on Feb. 22 and buying the gift cards.
Ty Wood, Clovis police service officer, said that it's not unusual for people to resell stolen gift cards for cash. Wood said that since the woman's photo was posted on the Clovis Police Department's Facebook page, a few tips have rolled in.
Never miss a local story.
Police urge anyone with information about the case to contact Clovis police through a private message on social media, phone call at 559-324-2556, or email at clovispolice@cityofclovis.com. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can provide a tip using the free mobile app, or call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Comments