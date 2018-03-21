A puppy was taken to a Madera animal shelter after neighbors stepped in when a man was seen trying to drown the dog.
Crime

He was trying to drown a puppy, Madera police say

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 21, 2018 09:49 AM

A Madera man arrested after allegedly trying to choke and drown a puppy is in custody on animal cruelty charges, police say.

He was identified as Nathan Flores.

Police say Flores found the dog abandoned near the Fresno River. Neighbors called police after Flores was reportedly seen trying to choke the puppy and then held the dog under running water.

Flores was taken to the Madera County jail and the puppy was taken to an area animal shelter.

Police say anyone interested in adopting the pup should call the shelter at 559-675-7891.









