He was trying to drown a puppy, Madera police say

A Madera man arrested after allegedly trying to choke and drown a puppy is in custody on animal cruelty charges, police say.
He was identified as Nathan Flores.
Police say Flores found the dog abandoned near the Fresno River. Neighbors called police after Flores was reportedly seen trying to choke the puppy and then held the dog under running water.
Flores was taken to the Madera County jail and the puppy was taken to an area animal shelter.
Police say anyone interested in adopting the pup should call the shelter at 559-675-7891.
