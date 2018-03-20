Driver brandishes gun at Fresno City College students in parking lot

Two students allegedly hit the back of a car that nearly backed into them at Fresno City College -- and the driver didn't take the gesture lightly.
On Monday around 10:45 a.m., a driver in a black SUV allegedly backed out of his parking stall in Lot A at a high rate of speed and almost hit two students who were passing by, the State Center Community College District posted on Facebook Tuesday evening.
"The students hit the back window of the vehicle to get the driver to stop before they got hit," the post stated.
The driver then exited the SUV and yelled "angrily" at the students. He went back into the car and returned with a small black semi-automatic gun, according to the department's post.
The driver never pointed the gun at the students, the department said, but it was made clear that he had a gun.
"The driver returned to the SUV and left the parking lot at a high rate of speed," the post read. The suspect vehicle was last seen heading northbound on Maroa Avenue.
The post describes the suspect as a Hispanic male, 180-pounds with hazel eyes. The department did not provide photos or video footage of the vehicle but it is said to possibly be a early 2000s model black GMC Yukon.
The department asks anyone with information to not confront the suspect, and to call the police at (559) 244-5911.
