Two suspects killed in crash after South Valley police pursuit

Two people died Tuesday after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through the South Valley and colliding into a pole, according to law enforcement.
Lindsay police were informed by John J. Cairns High School administration around 3 p.m. that a man described as a gang member possibly armed with a knife was attempting to contact a female student.
Lindsay Police Chief Chris Hughes told The Bee that when police arrived, they approached the suspect vehicle. A female driver quickly rolled up the window and accelerated toward an officer.
The pursuit traveled through the communities of Lindsay and Strathmore, and into Porterville. California Highway Patrol was also pursuing the vehicle, but both agencies ended the pursuit due to high levels of traffic when entering Porterville.
Porterville police were informed the pursuit made its way into the city at about 3:25 p.m. and they began pursuing the car south on Plano Street. Porterville Sgt. Brian Nix said.
Hughes said Lindsay police received reports of a car crash about two to three minutes after Linday police and CHP ended the pursuit. He said the suspect vehicle hit another car, went airborne and hit a signal light pole. Two people were ejected from the vehicle at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Plano Street.
Nix said the female driver was declared dead at the scene and another man was declared dead at a local hospital.
Another man ran from the scene but was captured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of moderate injuries and later was arrested by Lindsay police.
Hughes said Lindsay police will be handling the criminal investigation and Porterville police will handling the traffic collision investigation.
The occupant in the vehicle that was clipped had moderate injuries, Hughes reported.
The identities of the suspects have not been released.
