Man booked on attempted murder charges after allegedly ramming cars in Lemoore

By Jim jGuy

jguy@fresnobee.com

March 19, 2018 01:13 PM

A man who rammed two cars in Lemoore Monday faces attempted murder and other charges, police say.

The 26-year-old suspect was identified as Damian Alston, 26, of South Carolina. Police said Alston, in a stolen car, intentionally slammed into a car at a Fastrip fueling station, forcing that car into his former girlfriend's car. The incident took place just after midnight at 775 N. Lemoore Ave.

Alston fled in his car after the crash, but collided with another car moments later at Follet and G streets. In that collision, a woman and two young children were in a car that was forced into a tree. The three were taken to a hospital. Police reported that Alston was under the influence of alcohol and believed that his girlfriend was in the vehicle involved in the second crash.

Alston was found by officers a short distance from the latter crash and resisted arrest, police reported. He was booked on charges of attempted murder, vehicle theft, criminal threats and felony driving under the influence.

