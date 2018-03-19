Police seize stolen .40 caliber gun from Fresno suspect

Officers seized a loaded .40 caliber handgun from a Lee Street gang member late Sunday in southwest Fresno, police reported.
Arrested was Treyvon Hall, 18.
Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz said Hall was taken into custody on firearms charges after the Taurus pistol, reportedly stolen from a home in San Bernardino, was recovered.
The arrest took place as officers were checking an apartment complex near Tulare Street and Klette Avenue and noticed several people loitering nearby. The men ran from officers and were detained nearby. Officers found the pistol under a trash bin and determined that Hall had been in possession of the weapon, said Ruiz.
